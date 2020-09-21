Tom Brady Reacts To Death Of James White’s Father With Touching Tribute On Twitter

James White is mourning the death of his father, Tyrone, after he was killed in a car crash in Miami on Sunday.

White was inactive for the New England Patriots’ Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field following the incident, which also left his mother in critical condition. The running back received an outpouring of support after news of the accident broke, including a message from a special former teammate.

Tom Brady took to Twitter on Sunday evening to offer his condolences to his “forever teammate” White. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he was “heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy” and sent well wishes White’s way.

“There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way…” Brady wrote.

“James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend.”

James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images