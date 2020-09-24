Bucs’ Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Trade ‘Dad Jokes’ In Very Awkward Video

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have marked their first season with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski by sharing video segments called “Tommy & Gronky” to their official YouTube channel.

Let’s be honest: The videos are cringeworthy.

Of course, it’s all in harmless fun. So it’s hard to rag on Brady, Gronkowski or the Buccaneers too much for the offbeat snippets, which obviously are meant to show off the players’ personalities as they join a new organization following lengthy stints with the New England Patriots.

But the segment posted Thursday, during which Brady and Gronk trade “dad jokes,” probably will leave you feeling a little weird inside.

Check it out below.