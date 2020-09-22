Tom Brady ‘So Happy’ To Play For Tampa Bay Buccaneers In 2020 NFL Season

For Tom Brady, everything worked itself out.

The 43-year-old quarterback joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, leaving the New England Patriots after two decades and six Super Bowls.

And with two games under his belt for his new team, Brady is loving his current situation.

“I’m so happy I would up with the Bucs,” Brady on Monday said in an interview on Westwood One, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “It’s just been an amazing six months for my family being here and getting to work. I’ll probably never be a free agent again.

“It’s nice to be wanted, kind of like you are recruited in college. It was a really unique experience.”

Brady signed a two-year deal through next season, so if he wants to keep playing beyond his 45th birthday, it looks like the quarterback plans to stay put if the Bucs will still have him.

