Tom Brady Thinks It’s Too Soon To Be ‘Discouraged’ About Rob Gronkowski’s Production

The tandem of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski looks a little different down in Tampa Bay.

Since both players joined the Buccaneers this year after spending their entire careers prior with the New England Patriots, the duo hasn’t exactly been lighting up the stat sheet.

Brady, of course, still is the quarterback, but Gronkowski’s role as tight end has seen him with fewer targets in the Buccaneers’ play book than he’s used to. Through the first two weeks of the season after coming out of retirement, Gronkowski has just two receptions for 11 yards on four targets.

Tampa coach Bruce Arians was not surprised about the future Hall of Famer’s lack of production, and even doubled-down on his assessment of Gronkowski based on how he’ll be used this season.

And when Brady was asked by reporters about his chemistry with his longtime teammate, the signal-caller downplayed any possible concern.