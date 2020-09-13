Tom Brady Throws Pick Six, Sets Twitter Ablaze In Buccaneers Debut

Tom Brady put the Buccaneers on the board Sunday with his first touchdown as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.

Unfortunately for TB12 and his new team, he provided points for the Bucs’ Week 1 opponent as well.

Brady, who rushed for the first touchdown in the Week 1 contest between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, tossed a pick six on the Buccaneers’ first drive of the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A pass intended for Justin Winston was intercepted by Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who bolted 36 yards to paydirt and swelled New Orleans’ lead to 24-7.

As you can imagine, Brady’s error prompted a slew of reactions on social media.

Jameis Winston watching Tom Brady today pic.twitter.com/aQ9MTvloLD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

Bucs fans seeing Tom Brady throw a pick-six: pic.twitter.com/bqcziIajPz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2020

Bill Belichick sitting at 1-0, while watching Tom Brady struggle against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/HXP6n655eo — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 13, 2020

Tom Brady honoring Jameis Winston with a pick 6 in his first game as a Buc.



What a class act. — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) September 13, 2020

Jameis Winston on the sideline watching Brady throw picks like pic.twitter.com/LiwYUwnNP0 — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) September 13, 2020

Brady’s first touchdown pass as a Buc was a pick-6 pic.twitter.com/oktvOJ802m — Alex Funderburke (@AlexFunderburke) September 13, 2020

In typical Brady fashion, he wasted little time making amends for his mistake. Less than four minutes after the pick six, TB12 connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard to trim the Saints’ lead to 10.

