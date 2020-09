D.K. Metcalf thought he had a touchdown. Instead, Trevon Diggs got a touchback.

The Seahawks wide receiver caught a beautiful deep pass from Russell Wilson in the first quarter of Seattle’s game against the Dallas Cowboys that looked destined to be a touchdown.

But the rookie cornerback made a nice heads-up play to knock the ball from Metcalf’s hands and keep the score tied at 9-9.

Oh no…



D.K. Metcalf was about to walk in for an easy TD but Trevon Diggs knocked the ball out at the last second to force a touchback! pic.twitter.com/cBLtmHyXjO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2020

If you’re going to mail it in to the end zone, at least make sure you’re holding the ball tight.

