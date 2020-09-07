Triston Casas Declines To Take First On HBP, Then Demolishes Home Run

Another day, another impressive highlight from Triston Casas.

The Boston Red Sox’s top prospect has been on an absolute tear since joining the organization’s player pool in Pawtucket, R.I., regularly showcasing the advanced maturity and hitting tools that make him such an exciting player. That trend continued Monday in unique fashion.

Casas was hit by a pitch from fellow prospect Tanner Houck, but declined to take first base. He then demolished his third simulated game home run.

Take a look:

Triston Casas got hit by a Tanner Houck pitch, but declined to take 1B so he could hit. He then destroyed a Houck fastball for his 3rd HR in sim games, accurately described by @JoshMaurerRadio as a moonshot, reminiscent of majestic power he showed during BP at Fenway in ‘18. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 7, 2020

That’ll play.

Casas, the 26th overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, likely would’ve started the 2020 season with High-A Salem had the season actually happened, let alone started on time. However, his play at Boston’s alternate training site might have earned him a spot in Double-A Portland to begin the 2021 campaign.

