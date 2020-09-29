Twins Make Postseason History With AL Wild Card Loss To Astros

The Minnesota Twins made postseason history Tuesday night.

… Though they probably wish they hadn’t.

Minnesota lost its first American League Wild Card round game to the Houston Astros 4-1 in the best-of-three series.

And not only did the defeat put the Twins in a 1-0 hole, but it also put them at the top of the leaderboard for most consecutive postseason losses across four professional sports.

Check out the leaderboard, which includes MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL franchises: