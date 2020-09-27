Twitter Clowns Falcons For Blowing Second-Half Lead In Second Straight Game

The Atlanta Falcons were in full meltdown mode once again Sunday afternoon.

The Falcons took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter of their Week 3 matchup against the Bears at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on the back of a 10-point third quarter. But their game quickly fell apart at the seams with Chicago scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth behind Nick Foles, who replaced Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback in the third quarter.

Atlanta ultimately lost 30-26.

This is the second straight week the Falcons have blown a second-half lead — and we’re just three games into the 2020 season. Atlanta owned a 20-point lead on the Dallas Cowboys entering the second half of its Week 2 contest, but wound up losing to them, too.

Naturally, Twitter took notice. And they certainly didn’t hold back.

Nick Foles entering the game for the @ChicagoBears today like pic.twitter.com/mB4jb0f0jI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2020

HOW IS IT ALWAYS THE FALCONS?!



Week 2:

Falcons had a 20-0 lead. They lost anyway



Week 3:

Falcons had a 26-10 lead. They lost anyway pic.twitter.com/ArOXwuJhvU — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 27, 2020

The Falcons any time they get a lead pic.twitter.com/v04SrG7Yfg — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) September 27, 2020

Pls text something kind to a Falcons fan today pic.twitter.com/TqtquVnVDO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 27, 2020

Falcons fans after blowing big leads two weeks in a row pic.twitter.com/EKlaJGOQNA — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 27, 2020

The Falcons are the first team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games when entering the fourth quarter with a 15-point-plus lead, per Elias Sports.

Big yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images