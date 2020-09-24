Twitter Couldn’t Get Over Tyler Herro’s Stellar Game 4 Performance Vs. Celtics

A 37-point performance powered the Miami Heat to a win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The offensive outburst wasn’t courtesy of five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, nor budding superstar Bam Adebayo or savvy veteran Goran Dragic. It came from 20-year-old Tyler Herro, who gave the Boston Celtics all sorts of fits Wednesday night inside the Orlando bubble.

Herro managed to drop 37 over 35 minutes off the bench, shooting 14-of-21 from the field. He also added six rebounds and three assists in Miami’s 112-109 victory. The Kentucky product made history with his Game 4 performance, as the 37 points were the most by a rookie in a conference finals series.

The 13th pick in the 2020 draft has flashed his high upside throughout the campaign, but few likely thought Herro was capable of lighting it up to this degree on such a big stage. As such, Twitter couldn’t get over the first-year pro’s performance.

Just looked up Tyler Herro's age, instead I just saw his birthday, and I think I need to pour myself a stiff drink. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 24, 2020

Dragic on Herro, "First of all, I don't believe he's 20." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 24, 2020

I gotta say, I am watching and comprehending what Tyler Herro is doing but that does not mean I can believe it. — patrick (@muldowney) September 24, 2020

Thinking about how Tyler Herro is the same age as me scoring 37 in the Conference Finals while I have class in nine hours pic.twitter.com/GtWEaRgIDJ — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) September 24, 2020

Tyler Herro dropped 37? Wow. — Zayyan (@ZayyanUmar) September 24, 2020

Tyler Herro scoring 37 on 66% from the field is absolutely unreal for a rookie in the playoffs. I can't wait to see how he develops.



He's been playing well all playoffs, but wow. That was a performance. — Johnny Jagerman (@Johnny_Jagerman) September 24, 2020

Herro and the Heat will look to finish off the Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals on Friday night. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images