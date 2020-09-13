Twitter Has Field Day With Tom Brady’s Two-INT Outing In Bucs Debut

Well, this certainly wasn’t the way Tom Brady wanted to start his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite a nice start to Sunday’s game, Brady wound up with two interceptions — including a pick-six on the Bucs’ first drive of the second half — in his debut as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.

Of course, a performance like this had some NFL fans scratching their head. Others compared the 43-year-old veteran to the Bucs’ former signal-caller Jamies Winston, who watched his successor struggle from the opposite sideline.

Twitter had a field day with Brady’s iffy performance. Check out some of the reaction:

Brady’s first pick and we are already blaming his receivers. Right on schedule! — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 13, 2020

Tom Brady has thrown an INT today.



Dwayne Haskins did not. — Nate (@BarstoolNate) September 13, 2020

Cam Newton turnovers today: 0



Tom Brady turnovers today: 2



🤔 — WEEI (@WEEI) September 13, 2020

Interceptions Thrown Today



Tom Brady: 2

Cam Newton: 0



Just throwing it out there AGAIN



pic.twitter.com/ZdRH7lSo3s — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 13, 2020

It’s like Jameis Winston never left the Buccaneers. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) September 13, 2020

Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/fYfCxaoWrR — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 13, 2020

Jameis Winston watching Tom Brady today pic.twitter.com/aQ9MTvloLD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

Bucs fans seeing Tom Brady throw a pick-six: pic.twitter.com/bqcziIajPz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2020

Brady’s first touchdown pass as a Buc was a pick-6 pic.twitter.com/oktvOJ802m — Alex Funderburke (@AlexFunderburke) September 13, 2020

Tom Brady has now thrown a Pick 6 in consecutive regular season games for the 1st time in his career — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) September 13, 2020

Something tells us Brady isn’t pleased with his performance, either.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images