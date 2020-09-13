Twitter Has Field Day With Tom Brady’s Two-INT Outing In Bucs Debut

The 43-year-old's debut with Tampa Bay was a bit rough, and Twitter let him have it

Well, this certainly wasn’t the way Tom Brady wanted to start his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite a nice start to Sunday’s game, Brady wound up with two interceptions — including a pick-six on the Bucs’ first drive of the second half — in his debut as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.

Of course, a performance like this had some NFL fans scratching their head. Others compared the 43-year-old veteran to the Bucs’ former signal-caller Jamies Winston, who watched his successor struggle from the opposite sideline.

Twitter had a field day with Brady’s iffy performance. Check out some of the reaction:

Something tells us Brady isn’t pleased with his performance, either.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

More NFL:

How Cam Newton Helped David Andrews Celebrate Return To Patriots

Related