Twitter Has Field Day With Tom Brady’s Two-INT Outing In Bucs Debut

Well, this certainly wasn’t the way Tom Brady wanted to start his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite a nice start to Sunday’s game, Brady wound up with two interceptions — including a pick-six on the Bucs’ first drive of the second half — in his debut as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.
Of course, a performance like this had some NFL fans scratching their head. Others compared the 43-year-old veteran to the Bucs’ former signal-caller Jamies Winston, who watched his successor struggle from the opposite sideline.
Twitter had a field day with Brady’s iffy performance. Check out some of the reaction:
Something tells us Brady isn’t pleased with his performance, either.
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images