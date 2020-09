Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, well-known for his fashion choices when it comes to Hawaiian shirts, has found his next advancement.

And Reid showcased it on Thursday Night Football as his Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans in the NFL’s first game of the 2020 campaign.

Reid wore a face shield attached to his red hat. Check it out:

The latest in fall fashion: shield hats, as modeled here by Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/pVQWlMKaYb — NFL Kickoff on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid's hat has a built-in face shield.



Iconic. pic.twitter.com/L6piMAG1hy — theScore (@theScore) September 11, 2020

And Twitter, of course, had some fun with it.

Andy Reid needs to put that thang on defrost! pic.twitter.com/ANENcshlud — ⚡️⚡️🔥🔥⚡️⚡️ (@_JayySmoove) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid should have stopped by Autozone and got some RainX pic.twitter.com/OyKhrXzixB — Phil Walls (@walsco11) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid’s get back coach during commercial breaks: pic.twitter.com/9Xp3jj7BqD — Jeff Herr (@TheJeffReport) September 11, 2020

How Andy Reid is seeing this game with that mask on pic.twitter.com/mRj4uM8MrQ — Brandon Guerrero (@bguerrero_13) September 11, 2020

It’s so good to have football, and football Twitter, back.