Twitter Roasts Russell Wilson For Pick Six On First Drive Vs. Patriots

Russell Wilson ran into some trouble early Sunday against the New England Patriots, and both Devin McCourty and Twitter made him pay for the costly mistake.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback tipped a pass off the outstretched hands of tight end Greg Olsen on just the third play of the Week 2 game at CenturyLink Field. Devin McCourty was there to scoop it up and run it into the end zone to give the Pats an early lead.

Fans, of course, took notice of Wilson’s brutal first drive. And didn’t take long for fans to roast the veteran quarterback on Twitter.

Check ’em out:

That has got to be one of the most catastrophic interceptions Russell Wilson has ever thrown against the Patriots. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 21, 2020

Let Russ cook — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) September 21, 2020

Russell Wilson threw an interception before Jimmy Garoppolo this season. — Rory Roberge (@RoryRoberge) September 21, 2020

Somebody get some ice for those burns.