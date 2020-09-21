Twitter Roasts Russell Wilson For Pick Six On First Drive Vs. Patriots

Russell Wilson ran into some trouble early Sunday against the New England Patriots, and both Devin McCourty and Twitter made him pay for the costly mistake.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback tipped a pass off the outstretched hands of tight end Greg Olsen on just the third play of the Week 2 game at CenturyLink Field. Devin McCourty was there to scoop it up and run it into the end zone to give the Pats an early lead.
Fans, of course, took notice of Wilson’s brutal first drive. And didn’t take long for fans to roast the veteran quarterback on Twitter.
