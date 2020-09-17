U.S. Open Live Stream: Watch First Round From Winged Foot Online

Three months later, it’s finally U.S. Open time.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced golf to rearrange its entire 2020 season, which means we now have the U.S. Open teeing off Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club instead of the typical Father’s Day weekend in June.

The season’s second major will be played without fans, but there still figures to be plenty of excitement as the best players in the world try to tackle a golf course that some in the field are calling the toughest track they’ve ever played.

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s coverage online.

When: Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel (7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.), NBC (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports | USGA | Peacock (at 5 p.m.)

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images