US Open Live Stream: Watch Men’s Tennis Semifinals Online

Alexander Zverev will do his best to avoid an upset at Pablo Carreno Busta’s hands Friday as the prelude in a night of heated competition.

Zverev and Carreno will face off in the men’s semifinals of the 2020 U.S. Open. Fifth-seeded Zverev has dominated his way to this point, but 20th-seeded Carreno undoubtedly will bring his A game to this last-four matchup at Flushing Meadows.

The other semifinal features second seed Dominic Thiem against third-seeded Daniil Medvedev. This matchup also pits players hoping to win a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Medvedev was the runner up at the 2019 U.S. Open, and Thiem has lost twice in the French Open final.

Here’s how to watch the U.S. Open men’s semifinals:

When: Friday, Sept. 11., at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN; ESPN Deportes

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images