Vikings Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Both the Vikings and Colts will be looking to notch their first win of the 2020 NFL season Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota fell victim to a vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers in its Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Indianapolis also was doomed by great quarterback play last week, as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew spoiled Philip Rivers’ Colts debut.

The Vikings and Colts will collide in Week 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images