Was Stephon Gilmore Throwing Shade At D.K. Metcalf After Loss Vs. Seahawks?

Tensions were rising between New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore and Seattle Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf throughout Sunday’s game.

And after the game, it sure seemed like the All-Pro cornerback took some subtle shots at the second-year receiver. Gilmore praised Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, but never so much as mentioned Metcalf’s name.

Here were some of Gilmore’s post-game responses, per the Patriots:

On what precipitated the scrap (with Metcalf) on the sidelines:

“Just two players competing. I felt like he was blocking me after the whistle. Just trying to keep my poise. Playing very physical between the lines and sometimes that’s what goes on.”

On Metcalf’s touchdown catch with Gilmore in coverage:

“It happens. I think I was in good position. Russell Wilson threw a good ball. You have to keep fighting. I kept my leverage but he threw a good ball where I couldn’t get it, so hats off to him.”

On his overall matchup with Metcalf:

“Russell Wilson is a great quarterback. He bought a lot of time and that’s what helped those guys out. He threw some great balls tonight. You just have to keep getting better, watch the film and keep competing.”

Gilmore, though, did meet his match with Metcalf. And that’s not all too common for the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Metcalf caught four passes for 92 yards and one touchdown, his second consecutive game with 90-plus yards.

