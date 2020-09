This upcoming Sunday will be historic for the NFL.

The Washington Football Team travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 3 action.

For the first time in NFL history, both squad’s have a female coach on the sidelines, while also having a female official.

The historic game can be found on Fox at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

