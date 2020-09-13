Watch Adrian Phillips Come Up Clutch, Log First Interception With Patriots

Adrian Phillips’ first interception in a New England Patriots uniform came at a critical time.

Phillips picked off Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with less than a minute to go in the first half of the Dolphins-Patriots Week 1 clash at Gillette Stadium. The Fins, trailing their AFC East rival 7-3, sat at the Pats’ 47-yard line with two timeouts in their pocket when Phillips read Fitzpatrick’s eyes and prevented the visitors from logging points before the break.

Check it out:

Phillips’ interception was the Patriots’ second of the season-opening matchup. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore picked off Fitzpatrick in the first quarter. Cam Newton, meanwhile, was interception free through the first two quarters of his New England debut and rushed for a touchdown.

