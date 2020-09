Tanner Houck did not disappoint Tuesday night.

The right-handed pitcher tossed five innings of two-hit, no-run baseball in his Red Sox debut in Boston’s 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Houck also picked up seven strikeouts en route to his first Major League Baseball win.

Check them all out here:

7 Ks and a W in his big league debut. pic.twitter.com/zSx3tZQNqA — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 16, 2020

What’s more, Houck will donate $700 to his “Pitch For Adoption” charity.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images