Watch Bobby Dalbec Launch 449-Foot Homer In Second Inning Of Red Sox-Braves

A reminder: Bobby Dalbec can hit the ball a long, long way.

The Boston Red Sox infield prospect has impressed with his power since joining the big club earlier this season. And his power was on full display Saturday against the Atlanta Braves in the penultimate game of the season.

In the top of the second inning with Jackie Bradley Jr. on, Dalbec launched a 449-foot blast on a full-count fastball that was left over the heart of the plate a tad too much by Tucker Davidson.

Take a look.

The homer was Dalbec’s eighth of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images