Watch Cam Newton Run For Patriots’ First Touchdown of 2020 Season

It didn’t take Cam Newton very long to find the end zone in Foxboro.

Newton’s first touchdown with the Patriots served as the opening score in New England’s Week 1 clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Less than two minutes into the second quarter at Gillette Stadium, Newton took a shotgun snap from Miami’s 4-yard line and jaunted into the end zone untouched. The Patriots’ new starting signal-caller celebrated his first score in New England with a thunderous spike.

Check it out:

Newton also connected with Julian Edelman for the first time on the scoring drive. The 6-yard snag marked the 600th reception of the veteran wide receiver’s career.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images