Watch Cam Newton’s Second Rushing Touchdown Of Patriots Debut Vs. Dolphins

The first touchdown of the Patriots’ Week 1 tilt with the Dolphins was powered by the legs of Cam Newton.

New England’s second score of the season-opening contest told a similar story.

Newton helped the Patriots grab a two-score lead over their AFC East division rival minutes into the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. With New England sitting on Miami’s 11-yard line, Newton took a first-down snap under center, faked a handoff to Rex Burkhead and sprinted to the corner of the end zone. The initial ruling of a touchdown was upheld after official review.

Check it out:

For those who over the past few months wondered if Newton still was capable of getting it done on the ground, it looks like they have their answer.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images