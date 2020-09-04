Watch Celtics’ Kemba Walker Beat Shot Clock With 3-Pointer To Close Out Half

Cardiac Kemba certainly showed up to Game 3.

As the final minute wound down in the Boston Celtics playoff game in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors, Kemba Walker made a great play to beat the shot clock on their final possession.

The pull-up 3-point jumper, assisted by Marcus Smart, gave Boston a 57-47 lead, their largest of the game to that point.

Check it out below:

Kemba was unstoppable in the first half 😤



Finished with 21 PTS on 6/8 shooting. pic.twitter.com/SOaScdduht — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2020

Walker dropped an impressive 21 points in 18 first-half minutes, which is more than any Raptors player has scored in a game all series. He shot 6-of-8 from the field and was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc with three rebounds.

Is that good?

