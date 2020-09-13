Watch Christian Arroyo Hit First-Ever Homer With Red Sox Vs. Rays

Christian Arroyo picked a good time for his first home run as a member of the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox second baseman connected on a two-run homer to left field in the top of the seventh inning. The 376-foot blast tied the game at 4-4 with Jackie Bradley Jr. (single) scoring as well.
Check it out:
It was the second home run of the game for the Red Sox, as Michael Chavis sent one out of the yard in the third inning.
Saturday night was Arroyo’s fourth game with Boston, entering the contest with three hits in at-bats.