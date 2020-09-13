Watch Christian Arroyo Hit First-Ever Homer With Red Sox Vs. Rays

Christian Arroyo picked a good time for his first home run as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox second baseman connected on a two-run homer to left field in the top of the seventh inning. The 376-foot blast tied the game at 4-4 with Jackie Bradley Jr. (single) scoring as well.

Check it out:

It was the second home run of the game for the Red Sox, as Michael Chavis sent one out of the yard in the third inning.