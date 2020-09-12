Watch Gordon Hayward Take Shots On Court Prior To Celtics-Raptors Game 7

He’s (kind of) back.

Gordon Hayward has been out with an ankle sprain he suffered during the Celtics’ series against the Philadelphia 76ers. But he was on the court prior to Boston’s do-or-die Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors.

Hayward left the NBA bubble and has cleared quarantine since returning. He still is out for Game 7, but it certainly was encouraging to see him take some shots Friday night.

Check it out:

Gordon Hayward out shooting before the game 👀#Celtics pic.twitter.com/asYVh8Nn4q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 12, 2020

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

