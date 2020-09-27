Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Hit Go-Ahead Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Braves

If Sunday’s season finale was Jackie Bradley Jr.’s last game with the Boston Red Sox, he left fans with something to remember.

The center fielder showed off his incredible defense yet again in Boston’s third game of the series against the Atlanta Braves. And he followed that up with a go-ahead home run.

In the bottom of the third inning, Ozzie Albies led off by taking a swing at a fastball from Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. As it sailed deep toward the wall in center, Bradley made a jumping catch to rob the second baseman of an extra-base hit.

This guy is just something else. 😲 pic.twitter.com/sKpwpEBApk — NESN (@NESN) September 27, 2020

But it didn’t stop there.

In the top of the fourth, Bradley made some noise on offense too.

With two outs, Bradley took the fourth pitch he saw yard off Will Smith, 402 feet to center.

Bradley becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 season, and has expressed his interest in testing the market.

But if he does leave, he will be hard to replace.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Images