Jarren Duran sure has some wheels.

We’ve seen the Boston Red Sox prospect flash his speed before, and he did so again Wednesday.

Duran hit an inside-the-park home run against Nick Pivetta in simulated game for the Pawtucket Red Sox. But if that wasn’t impressive enough, Duran made it around the bases in a whopping 15 seconds.

Check it out:

Jarren Duran hit an inside-the-park home run today.



He made it around the bases in 15 seconds.



That's rather fast. pic.twitter.com/Syf7Wdqb3U — PawSox (@PawSox) September 16, 2020

Good grief.

Duran has used his speed to steal 70 bases in 199 games in the minor leagues.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images