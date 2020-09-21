Watch Julian Edelman Make Impressive Catch On Deep Ball From Cam Newton

Cam Newton and Julian Edelman have made their first head-turning connection.
With the New England Patriots trailing the Seattle Seahawks 28-17 on Sunday night at CenturyLink Field, the Pats were in need of a big play.
They got one.
Newton launched a pass deep down the field, and Edelman, who was a step ahead of Jamal Adams, went full extension and pulled the pass down.
Check it out.
The Patriots would finish the drive with a touchdown to pull within five.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images