Watch Julian Edelman Make Impressive Catch On Deep Ball From Cam Newton

It was easily Edelman's best grab of the young season

Cam Newton and Julian Edelman have made their first head-turning connection.

With the New England Patriots trailing the Seattle Seahawks 28-17 on Sunday night at CenturyLink Field, the Pats were in need of a big play.

They got one.

Newton launched a pass deep down the field, and Edelman, who was a step ahead of Jamal Adams, went full extension and pulled the pass down.

Check it out.

The Patriots would finish the drive with a touchdown to pull within five.

