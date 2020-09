The Boston Red Sox got on the board early Sunday in the final game of their five-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston put two of its first three batters on base in the first inning, setting up Kevin Plawecki for the three-run homer to center. It was his first home run of the season, too.

Check it out:

Kevin Plawecki puts the Sox ahead early with a bomb to center. pic.twitter.com/SG2MjCFvw8 — NESN (@NESN) September 6, 2020

Not a bad way to start a game.