Watch Marcus Smart Make Important Block In Celtics-Raptors Game 7

Marcus Smart very well may have made the most important play of his career.
And it’s no surprise it came on the defense.
The Boston Celtics guard made a block in the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors on Pascal Siakam Friday night. But it wasn’t just any block.
It came with Boston up 89-87 in the final minute. Had Siakam made the bucket, who knows if the Celtics would have come away with the 92-87 win.
Check it out:
And plays like that are why he was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images