Watch Marcus Smart Make Important Block In Celtics-Raptors Game 7

Marcus Smart very well may have made the most important play of his career.

And it’s no surprise it came on the defense.

The Boston Celtics guard made a block in the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors on Pascal Siakam Friday night. But it wasn’t just any block.

It came with Boston up 89-87 in the final minute. Had Siakam made the bucket, who knows if the Celtics would have come away with the 92-87 win.

Check it out: