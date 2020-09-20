Watch Michael Chavis Hit Second Homer Of Game Vs. Yankees With Three-Run Shot

Have a day, Michael Chavis.

After putting the Boston Red Sox up 2-0 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning against the New York Yankees, the first baseman crushed another ball out of the park.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had just brought in Rafael Devers to make it a 3-0 game with an infield single, and with two runners on, Chavis doubled that lead.

His 372-foot blast, again to left field, brought in Bobby Dalbec and Bradley to give Boston a 6-0 lead.

Check it out below: