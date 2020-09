The Baltimore Ravens defense just didn’t have answers for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

And it put them in a hole before the first half was over.

With 1:54 left in the second quarter, Mahomes threw an absolute bomb of a deep pass to Mecole Hardman on 3rd-and-14 for the 49-yard touchdown.

Check it out:

Goodness gracious.

The Chiefs extended their lead to 27-10 after the successful point after try.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images