If you have New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead on your fantasy football team, hopefully he’s in the starting lineup.

Burkhead scored his third touchdown of the game to extend the Patriots’ lead over the Las Vegas Raiders to 29-13 with just over five minutes left in regulation.

Burkhead’s TD went for a two-yard rush after another five-yard run and 11-yard reception.

Third touchdown of the day for Rex Burkhead!



And here is the second of the game for Burkhead, as well.

Have a day, Rex.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images