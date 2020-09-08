Watch Rafael Devers Absolutely Crush Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Phillies

Down a run in the first game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Devers tied things up for Boston in a big way.

With a 2-2 count and two pitches fouled off in the bottom of the second inning, the third baseman took the seventh pitch he saw, a four-seam 94 mile per hour fastball, 419 feet to right field.

And the leather may have come right off the ball with how hard this one was smoked, with an exit velocity of 116.5 miles per hour to make it a 1-1 game.

Check it out:

Anyone curious what 116.5 MPH off the bat looks like? pic.twitter.com/q6Y8XP4bAC — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 8, 2020

Per Statcast, via Ian Browne of MLB.com, that’s the second-hardest hit ball by a Red Sox player behind a home run from Hanley Ramirez in 2018. It was also the hardest hit ball of his career.

Sheesh.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images