Watch Ravens’ Devin Duvernay Return Punt 93 Yards For Touchdown Vs. Chiefs

Devin Duvernay had a big stage for the first touchdown of his NFL career.

In the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the rookie turned on the wheels on a punt return.

Down 13-3 to the Chiefs in the second quarter of the Week 3 matchup, Duvernay ran the kick back all the way to the house, going 93 yards for the touchdown.

And at the fastest point of his run, the 23-year-old receiver’s speed reached 21.5 miles per hour. Check it out below.

DEVIN DUVERNAY! GONE!!



The first kickoff return TD of the year goes to the @Ravens!



(via @NFL)

According to NFL Next Gen stats, Devin Duvernay's max speed of 21.5 MPH on the kickoff return was the fastest by a Ravens ball carrier on a TD in the last 3 seasons.





Sheesh.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images