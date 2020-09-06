Watch Red Sox Blast Three Home Runs In Second Inning Vs. Blue Jays

The bats came alive for the Boston Red Sox in the second inning.
First, it was designated hitter J.D. Martinez who tied the game 1-1 as Boston entertained the Toronto Blue Jays.
After the solo shot to deep center by Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr. stepped to the plate a delivered a two-run bomb into right field to give the Red Sox a 3-1 lead.
And it wasn’t over yet. Bobby Dalbec then hit his second home run of the season to extend Boston’s lead to 4-1 after two full frames.
Check them out:
It was the fourth of the season for Martinez and fifth on the campaign for Bradley Jr.