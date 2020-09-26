Watch Red Sox’s Christian Vazquez Blast 424-Foot Grand Slam Vs. Braves

Tanner Houck is going for his third win in as many big league starts, and he sure is getting a lot of help from the offense.

The Boston Red Sox put up eight runs in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday in the penultimate game of the season, and it was Christian Vazquez who put the exclamation point on the stanza.

After Bobby Dalbec launched a 449-foot, two run homer, the Red Sox loaded the bases later in the second. And with Vazquez standing in with two outs, Tucker Davidson left a 1-0 fastball right over the plate, and Vazquez sent it 424 feet into the left field seats.

Not bad.