Michael Chavis gave pitcher Nathan Eovaldi exactly what he was looking for Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman blasted a 428-foot home run to left-center field, tying the game 1-1 in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Eovaldi allowed a first-inning home run to right field as Tampa Bay got on the board early.

Check it out:

It’s the third home run of the year for Chavis, who entered Saturday’s game with 23 hits and 10 RBIs.