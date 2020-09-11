Watch Texans’ David Johnson Score First Touchdown Of Season On Impressive Run

DeAndre Hopkins who? Well, let’s maybe pump the brakes on that.

But even still, it didn’t take long for running back David Johnson to familiarize himself with the Houston Texans offense. Johnson, who came to Houston in the Hopkins trade with the Arizona Cardinals, scored the first touchdown of the NFL season and thus his first in a Texans uniform.

Johnson sprung up the right side for a 19-yard touchdown run, which is longer than any rush he had during the 2019-20 season, per the NBC Broadcast.

Houston added the extra point to take a 7-0 lead after the first quarter against the defending Super Bowl champions.

