Tom Brady had reported for duty.

The new starting quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrived to Mercedes-Benz Superdome hours before his team’s first game of the 2020 season against the New Orleans Saints.

Brady embraced Tampa’s color scheme, rocking a Bay orange T-shirt to the arena.

The Buccaneers shared a slow-motion video of the quarterback’s arrival ahead of the game.

.@TomBrady arriving for his first game as a Buccaneer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oQ4pyAOHY0 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 13, 2020

The Buccaneers and Saints are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images