Watch Tom Brady Rush For First Touchdown As Buccaneers Quarterback

Cam Newton used his legs to score his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform.

As fate would have it, Newton’s predecessor in New England also took to the ground for his first score with his new team.

Tom Brady dialed up a quarterback sneak, a tried-and-true play over the course of the future Hall of Famer’s NFL career, to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an early lead over the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s two-yard TD rush capped off the signal-caller’s first drive with Tampa Bay, which also saw TB12 complete two passes for 37 yards at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brady channeled his inner Rob Gronkowski after crossing the goal line by unleashing an enthusiastic spike.

Even at 43 years old, Brady has no qualms with driving through the trenches.

