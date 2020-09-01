Watch Top Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Crush Massive Homers In Sim Games

It’s hard to not get excited about Triston Casas.

Ranked the Boston Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect by many experts, Casas has been awfully impressive since being added the organization’s player pool in late August. If you’ve tuned in to the intra-squad simulated games at McCoy Stadium, you like have noticed Casas’ raw power, as well as his advanced approach at the plate.

The 20-year-old continued his strong play Monday, blasting a 414-foot homer off Marcus Walden, a pitcher who has enjoyed some success at the big league level.

Take a look:

In case you're interested in such things as Triston Casas hitting 414' homers off MLB pitchers. @pawsox pic.twitter.com/sg4Za914BI — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 31, 2020

The home run was the second in as many days for Casas, whose blast Sunday featured the kind of sound off the bat that you don’t often hear.

Check this out:

Casas hits a TITANIC home run pic.twitter.com/BxpoVyI6Mx — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 30, 2020

So, what makes Casas such an intriguing prospect? In addition to excellent hitting tools, Casas also has shown an ability to play both third and first base at a high level. Scouts and coaches universally rave about his maturity, both on the field and off. He hit .256 with 20 homers last season across 120 A-ball games.

To be clear: Casas is not a candidate for promotion this season. The 2018 first-round draft pick needs more seasoning, though he might be further along in his development than many expected him to be at this juncture of his career. It’s obvious the lost minor league season hasn’t hurt the 6-foot-5, 255-pound corner infielder much, if at all.

Casas was projected to begin the 2020 season at High-A Salem, but he now likely has earned himself a spot at Double-A Portland to begin the 2021 campaign.