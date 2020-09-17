Watch Twins’ Josh Donaldson Get Ejected After Hitting Go-Ahead Home Run

Josh Donaldson hit a go-ahead run for the Minnesota Twins to go up 3-2 against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
And he then proceeded to get himself ejected.
It was a strange scene during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago after the third baseman hit a solo shot to left field, and kicked dirt over home plate after rounding the bases. He then seemed to exchange a few words with umpire Dan Bellino.
Donaldson apparently was annoyed after disagreeing with one of the ump’s calls for a strike, and despite hitting a home run on the very next pitch, decided to express his frustration regardless.
Check it out below:
Ultimately, the White Sox took their lead back and won the game 4-3. So Donaldson’s stunt didn’t get him very far.
You can’t teach petty.
Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images