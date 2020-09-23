What Brad Stevens Told Celtics After Decision In Breonna Taylor Case

“I mean, it’s obviously — I heard (Golden State Warriors head coach) Steve Kerr say this — demoralizing news,” Stevens said during his pregame video press conference, via NBC Sports Boston. “I think the idea of, you know, just going into that apartment doesn’t make any sense and to have 15 rounds of gunfire fired, five of which hit her, and there to be wanton endangerment — which I didn’t know existed before today — as the charge, yeah, it’s tough.

“I think at the end of the day, there’s been a call across the country, rightfully so, for more transparency, more accountability and just a better community relationship. Obviously, this feels like a setback for that. And at the same, I guess the other side is, is you see a lot of cities in lots of places really taking steps that should have taken a long time ago, but at least they’re being taken now to make sure — whether it’s meeting the issues of the 8 Can’t Wait, whether it’s committing to civilian review boards, whether its better transparency and data, whether it’s diversifying the police force even more to match that of the neighborhood, whatever the case may be. This doesn’t feel good today.

So, Stevens reached out to his players, many of which have been deeply involved in promotive social justice and racial equality since protests around the issues arose back in May.

“I just sent them a text midday — because everybody’s got their own thing that they do during the day of the game — and I just said, ‘If you need somebody to vent to or need somebody to talk to or you want to call or get me in-person at the gym, feel free.”

Brad Stevens discusses the Breonna Taylor news this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/62QEUnYxFG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 23, 2020

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images