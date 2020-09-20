What Dan Quinn Said About Falcons’ Embarrassing Effort On Onside Kick

It is fair to wonder whether or not the Atlanta Falcons know what you can and cannot do when on the receiving end of an onside kick.

On Sunday, it seemed as though they were unaware that you can, you know, pick up the ball.

The Falcons had a meltdown against the Dallas Cowboys, blowing a 20-point lead in what ultimately was a 40-39 setback at AT&T Stadium.

After cutting the deficit to 39-37, the Cowboys set up for an onside kick. Greg Zuerlein knocked the ball forward and multiple (!) members of the Falcons just didn’t pick up the ball, which allowed Dallas to get possession.

Of course, since Atlanta was the return team, it could’ve picked up the ball whenever it wanted. Backing away like Falcons players did was inexplicable.

Get a load of this.

Following the loss, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn tried to unpack the disaster.

Dan Quinn says his players have "got to go capture" that slow-rolling onside kick. Says the players know they can get the ball before 10 yards. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) September 20, 2020

If they were, in fact, aware of the rule, that almost makes it worse. Regardless, the Falcons now are 0-2 on the season following the devastating loss.

