What Kemba Walker Told Celtics At Halftime Of Game 5 Win Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics looked like a different team from one half to the next Friday night.

The first half Celtics were listless, inconsistent and not establishing their game. In the second half, they were sound defensively, attacking the rim offensively and finding quality shot opportunities. The end result was a 121-108 victory for the C’s to keep their season alive.

So what in the world was said in that locker room to help turn things around?

“What I remember from halftime is Kemba saying we just need to settle down just a little bit,” Jaylen Brown said following the game, via NBC Sports Boston. “We all felt the intensity that we all had in the beginning. I don’t think we came out flat, it was different from Game 4 for us, we had the intensity. It was kind of just a little bit all over the place and we had to dial in a little bit, and once we did I think we were fine.”

Safe to say the message got through.