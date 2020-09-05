What Kemba Walker Told Celtics Teammates After Game 3 Loss Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are gearing up for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday night.

And expect the Celtics to be ready to go, despite a heartbreaking Game 3 loss to the Raptors just two nights prior. Why’s that, you many ask?

Well, because of the simple message that Celtics guard Kemba Walker provided his teammates after the defeat. Walker told team reporter Amanda Pflugrad what that message including prior to Game 4, which is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“Keep our heads high. We battled and we are still confident,” Walker told Pflugrad. “We are going to win together and lose together, we just need to be prepared.”

Despite the tough circumstances of th loss — a OG Anunoby 3-pointer as the Celtics led by two points with 0.5 seconds left — the team depicted the right mindset immediately after the game.

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and even head coach Brad Stevens all expressed how the Celtics have to leave it in the past and focus on Game 4.

Well, now’s their time to prove it.