What Makes Julian Edelman Most Excited For Upcoming Patriots Season

Julian Edelman knows the NFL’s 2020 campaign is going to be different.
Even aspects he didn’t think about, like the screaming fans as he sprints out of the New England Patriots’ tunnel and all the way to the opposing the end zone, won’t be the same. And while Edelman, like every other NFL fan, wishes it was different, he’s still eager to get the season rolling.
“I’m really excited. Each year, there’s always something,” Edelman told reporters Friday during a video conference. “And, you get to sit back and be reminded, though the times we’re going through right now, a lot of people are struggling in a lot of different situations. And, it gives you a second to realize how blessed and fortunate you are as a person to get to go out and play the game you love, that you’ve been playing since you were a little kid, for work.
“So, I’m excited. I’m excited to see what our team transforms to be. And I’m excited to be the start point,” Edelman said. “It’s going to be a fun year.”
That transformation was a topic of conversation with head coach Bill Belichick on Friday, as well.
“I think opening day is pretty much the same every year. You have a lot of questions about your team and what you’re doing. You have a lot of questions about what your opponents are going to do and the challenges they will present,” Belichick said. “… But, you just try and be the best that you can be at this point, knowing that there’s still a lot of work to do and a lot of things that we’re all going to have to improve on.”
Edelman isn’t alone in his excitement, either. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton expressed his enthusiasm Thursday.
“Excitement is on 1,000. I’m excited, I’m happy,” Newton said. “Just to get back into the rhythm of game week. The preparation, just the little nuggets you can often forget.”
The Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.