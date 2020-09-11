What Makes Julian Edelman Most Excited For Upcoming Patriots Season

Julian Edelman knows the NFL’s 2020 campaign is going to be different.

Even aspects he didn’t think about, like the screaming fans as he sprints out of the New England Patriots’ tunnel and all the way to the opposing the end zone, won’t be the same. And while Edelman, like every other NFL fan, wishes it was different, he’s still eager to get the season rolling.

“I’m really excited. Each year, there’s always something,” Edelman told reporters Friday during a video conference. “And, you get to sit back and be reminded, though the times we’re going through right now, a lot of people are struggling in a lot of different situations. And, it gives you a second to realize how blessed and fortunate you are as a person to get to go out and play the game you love, that you’ve been playing since you were a little kid, for work.

“So, I’m excited. I’m excited to see what our team transforms to be. And I’m excited to be the start point,” Edelman said. “It’s going to be a fun year.”

That transformation was a topic of conversation with head coach Bill Belichick on Friday, as well.