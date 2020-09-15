What Stephen Gostkowski Said About His Largely Woeful Titans Debut

While Stephen Gostkowski’s Tennessee Titans debut ultimately ended on a high note, it, um, could’ve gone better.

A lot better.

The veteran kicker, who spent the first 14 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, made his debut with Tennessee on Monday against the Denver Broncos.

Gostkowski finished the contest by drilling a 25-yarder as time expired to give the Titans a 16-14 victory at Empower Field. Prior to the game-winner, though, he missed three field goal attempts and one of two extra points.

“You don’t always get that lucky to get a chance to redeem yourself,” Gostkowski said of the rough night, via ESPN. “But I’m just happy that the guys got to celebrate. I’m disappointed in myself and embarrassed and frustrated, but at the end of the day, we won, and luckily, guys are happy going home.”

Gostkowski was a mess for the Patriots in 2019 before he was put on injured reserve, and it seems he’s taking a little bit to find his footing once again.

